About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler has a requirement for a Senior Civil Engineer - Underground with extensive experience in the Oil and Gas Industry.

Candidates should have sound engineering background and be capable of analytical, creative and conceptual thinking

* Responsible for the design of underground and over ground drainage systems and networks, develop drainage design solution, capable of terrain modelling, conduct flood risk studies, preparation of earthwork and site preparation design* Responsible for assessing design of existing underground and over ground drainage systems and networks, develop drainage design solution* Responsible for carrying our design studies and preparing project related design calculations, drawings and documents such as basis of design, philosophies, specifications, etc.* Responsible for reviewing, checking and commenting drawings and supervise designers in the preparation of Drawings in accordance with Amec Foster Wheeler and Client technical work practises and standards* Responsible for ensuring that all design activities are carried out within stipulated Man-hour budgets and time schedules* Within area of responsibility manage work progress and schedule, prepare progress reports* Advise Lead Engineer of any technical issues, schedule slippages, their causes and proposed corrective actions* Assists in the preparation of any contract requisitions and schedules of quantity for work on assigned projects* Work with inter-disciplinary teams on the project to deliver suitable designs. Liaises with client, construction personnel on site and addresses technical queries* Coordinate and work with other Amec Foster Wheeler offices with respect to workshare practices* Within area of responsibility prepare estimates, MTOs, estimate basis memo* Keep abreast of the project strategy and key drivers, participate in Model Reviews as and when required and report changes to the Lead Designer/Lead Engineer

* Civil Engineering Degree* Good understanding of drainage design systems to national and international standards* Experience in a similar position, preferably within oil / gas industry* Experience in using drainage design tools and CAD packages* Experience in developing computer model simulation of drainage systems* Technically strong, self-motivated individual able to work with the minimum of supervision* Proven ability to engage in effective dealings with both client and contractors

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.