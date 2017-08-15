Senior Civil Supervisor

About the Role:

The details of the role are below;

Essential functions/duties:

* Ensuring, with support of Safety and Environment Manager, the implementation of safety and hygiene.* Provisions in the workplace and environmental protection, in compliance with local legislation.* Assuring the compliance of civil works performed with issued for Construction (IFC) Design, Technical Specifications, contractual requirements, quality, local laws and site sustainability.* Monitoring and tracking the progress of civil work activities, promptly detecting eventual criticalities or delays and proceeding in problem solving by coordinating with site manager/coordinator, in order to reach schedule objectives defined.* Performing the measurement and classification of work executed and the compilation of the booklets of measurements and accounting required for the payment release.* Implementing quality control plan on site, attending to the test execution when needed and checking test reports and field data to assure quality requirements are being met.* Detecting possible non conformity's during the works activities, promptly informing the site manager/coordinator and supporting him in Non Conformity report opening and problem solving.* Supporting the site coordinator by ensuring the implementation of design change and non-conformity resolution during construction and assembly activities.* Ensuring the compliance of the material delivered on site with the Technical specification and Design requirements.* Supervise civil subcontractors in order to meet technical and quality requirements set forth in civil drawings and specifications* Responsible for monitoring and tracking all civil activities relating to project schedule.* Attend all progress meetings.* AutoCAD design/drafting as necessary to assist the design team.* Tools in charge to the site civil supervisors* Daily inspection report* Site test forms* Data of daily manpower and crews* Data of daily work progress and monitoring of their execution* Validation of site test and daily deliveries

Requirements of the role:

* The Senior/Junior Civil supervisor will be required to have a minimum of 8/3 years of professional experience in the construction of renewable energy projects.* BS degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent technical diploma (strong experience of at least 5 years supervising civil activities in large scale power plant construction can be considered equivalent)* Valid Driver's license* Ability to work both indoor and outdoor environments in adverse and extreme weather conditions and in confident spaces.* Knowledge of steel works execution and relevant supply requirements with the relevant applicable local codes in force,* Must be experienced in the concrete/grout production, supply and pouring procedure with the relevant quality controls and qualifications with the relevant applicable local codes in force.* Knowledge of reinforced steel concrete execution with the relevant applicable local codes in force,

This position will be on an initial 18 month contract with the start date the first/second week in September.

If this position sounds of interest please forward a latest version of your CV and a supporting cover letter. I will be looking to submit applications to my client by close of business Wednesday.

