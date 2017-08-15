Senior Civil Supervisor

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Adelaide Lead
Salary
£62 to £75 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
614320
Posted on
Monday, August 14, 2017 - 10:10pm
About the Role:
The details of the role are below;
Essential functions/duties:
* Ensuring, with support of Safety and Environment Manager, the implementation of safety and hygiene.
* Provisions in the workplace and environmental protection, in compliance with local legislation.
* Assuring the compliance of civil works performed with issued for Construction (IFC) Design, Technical Specifications, contractual requirements, quality, local laws and site sustainability.
* Monitoring and tracking the progress of civil work activities, promptly detecting eventual criticalities or delays and proceeding in problem solving by coordinating with site manager/coordinator, in order to reach schedule objectives defined.
* Performing the measurement and classification of work executed and the compilation of the booklets of measurements and accounting required for the payment release.
* Implementing quality control plan on site, attending to the test execution when needed and checking test reports and field data to assure quality requirements are being met.
* Detecting possible non conformity's during the works activities, promptly informing the site manager/coordinator and supporting him in Non Conformity report opening and problem solving.
* Supporting the site coordinator by ensuring the implementation of design change and non-conformity resolution during construction and assembly activities.
* Ensuring the compliance of the material delivered on site with the Technical specification and Design requirements.
* Supervise civil subcontractors in order to meet technical and quality requirements set forth in civil drawings and specifications
* Responsible for monitoring and tracking all civil activities relating to project schedule.
* Attend all progress meetings.
* AutoCAD design/drafting as necessary to assist the design team.
* Tools in charge to the site civil supervisors
* Daily inspection report
* Site test forms
* Data of daily manpower and crews
* Data of daily work progress and monitoring of their execution
* Validation of site test and daily deliveries
Requirements of the role:
* The Senior/Junior Civil supervisor will be required to have a minimum of 8/3 years of professional experience in the construction of renewable energy projects.
* BS degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent technical diploma (strong experience of at least 5 years supervising civil activities in large scale power plant construction can be considered equivalent)
* Valid Driver's license
* Ability to work both indoor and outdoor environments in adverse and extreme weather conditions and in confident spaces.
* Knowledge of steel works execution and relevant supply requirements with the relevant applicable local codes in force,
* Must be experienced in the concrete/grout production, supply and pouring procedure with the relevant quality controls and qualifications with the relevant applicable local codes in force.
* Knowledge of reinforced steel concrete execution with the relevant applicable local codes in force,
This position will be on an initial 18 month contract with the start date the first/second week in September.
If this position sounds of interest please forward a latest version of your CV and a supporting cover letter. I will be looking to submit applications to my client by close of business Wednesday.
