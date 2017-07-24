Senior Clinical QA Auditor - Cambridge

About the Role:

The Senior GCP Auditor / QA Manager will be a critical team member who contributes to the implementation GCP audit programs and clinical compliance oversight.

Some of the Job Responsibilities

*Lead domestic and international Investigative Site Audits to ensure compliance to the Code of Federal Regulations, the International Conference of Harmonization (ICH), applicable regulations and company SOPs.

*Act as global quality contact to all affiliates worldwide and maintain close relationships with local Quality counterparts, providing support, training and consultancy on local Quality Systems and GxP topics

*Conduct qualification or routine vendor audits of CROs and Vendors

*Assist in the management of the GCP audit program by maintaining audit logs, generating metric reporting, creating templates and others as needed.

*Management and closure of GCP CAPAs.

*Preparation and hosting activities during regulatory inspections and investigations conducted by various regulatory authorities, including the coordination of timely responses.

*Support Clinical QA projects.

Job Requirements

*Ability to work in a fast-paced, collaborative, and dynamic environment.

*Strong experience in a Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Clinical QA role with at least 4 years of clinical QA auditing experience.

*Strong CRO auditing experience

*Strong knowledge of global GCP regulations, guidance, and standards.

*Excellent collaboration skills.

*Ability to work independently.

*Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

*Demonstrated ability to effectively organize and execute tasks.