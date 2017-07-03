Senior Commissioning Engineer - Scotland - ASAP - Contract

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
598934
Posted on
Monday, July 3, 2017 - 11:13am
About the Role:
A client of mine is looking for a Senoir Commissioning Engineer to start as soon as possible on a project based in Aberdeen.
The role can be based off site/home 3 days a week until September when it will then be based in Aberdeen full time.
Skills/Requirement:
- Electrical Background
- Producing and witnessing test schedules
- Controlling a team of 2/3 Technicians
- Hands on commissioning
- Windfarm Experience is an added bonus
- 400KV
- Compiling and reviewing technical documentation
Start date - ASAP
Rate - Neg
Duration - 9 Months
Get in contact with me if you are interested in this position.
