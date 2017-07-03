Senior Commissioning Engineer - Scotland - ASAP - Contract

About the Role:

A client of mine is looking for a Senoir Commissioning Engineer to start as soon as possible on a project based in Aberdeen.

The role can be based off site/home 3 days a week until September when it will then be based in Aberdeen full time.

Skills/Requirement:

- Electrical Background

- Producing and witnessing test schedules

- Controlling a team of 2/3 Technicians

- Hands on commissioning

- Windfarm Experience is an added bonus

- 400KV

- Compiling and reviewing technical documentation

Start date - ASAP

Rate - Neg

Duration - 9 Months

Get in contact with me if you are interested in this position.