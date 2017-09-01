Senior Completions Engineer

About the Role:

* All work shall be performed in accordance with the DMS.

* Prepare/Present well design concepts based on information provided by the Subsurface team.

* Assist with the preparation of cost estimates used to generate yearly Budgets and well/project specific AFE's.

* Forecast and accountable for the timely ordering of well/project specific Long Lead requirements.

* Contribute towards logistical coordination & quality assurance of services, materials, equipment and personnel.

* Review JV operations if/when required track progress, monitor and benchmark JV operational performance

* Update and assist with the management of Company's well database, prepare information for Company's well insurers when directed, collate and assist with maintaining the technical and historical databases

* Integrate with fellow drilling, completion/testing, subsea and/or subsurface team members as required.

* Perform special studies/duties if/as required including conducting service quality meetings.

* Ensure Vendor service deficiencies are correctly and timely captured via the Company non-conformance reporting (NCR) process so as to ensure timely action/close out.

* Support NCR and root cause failure analysis as required.

* Support the preparation of HSE documents if/where required.

* Contribute and participate in the hazard identification process.

* Assist with the evaluation of rig and 3rd party services for hazards, well integrity and assurance.

* Provide engineering support as part of the drilling team which includes optimising well planning, design, engineering, costing and assisting with operation execution, as well as the services associated with these activities. Activities include performing offset reviews & well hazard identification.

* Establish subsurface well/project life cycle functional and operational requirements, including material & equipment selection.

* Prepare well/project specific technical notes if/when required.

* Prepare detailed scopes of work for tender documents, perform vendor capability assessments, evaluate tenders methodically and capable of presenting a succinct recommendation.

* Raise Requisitions & Purchase Orders.

* Ensure compliance of Vendor supplied goods, materials, equipment and services which includes but is not limited to review of design, manufacturing processes, quality plans, post-manufacturing testing/verification, site receipt acceptance, pre-assembly verification, pre-installation testing and equipment documentation.

* Review all applicable operating, installing & testing procedures, including interface documents.

* Assist with completion related engineering, mobilization, installation and commissioning activities if/when required.

* Assist with the preparation of the Master Equipment List (MEL) for importation, delivery and re-exportation of all goods, products, materials and equipment.

* Contribute and participate in DWOP/CWOP/TWOP's as part of well/project commencement.

* Ensure timely delivery of Phase 1 and Phase 2 deliverables as defined in the DMS.

* Support the operations team (i.e. assist, track and monitor) in the execution of Phase 3 well execution and subsequent Phase 4 well/project closeout.

* Ensure the Well Barrier Schematic is current and valid for the current operation being performed.

* Assist with preparation of Management of Change (MOC) documents and conducting a risk assessment for those changes with relevant parties.

* Review field tickets and/or well invoices.

* Review the engineering focused After Action Review (AAR) report and apply lessons learnt.

* Responsible for compilation of Well Completion Report (WCR).



The Company:

is an international oil & gas exploration company with an extensive portfolio of interests spread across Africa and Asia.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree qualification in Engineering

* Strong understanding of Microsoft Office (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Project).

* Adobe packages.

* Knowledge of appropriate and relevant engineering tools (e.g. Landmark Suite (or similar) - Stresscheck, Compass, etc), and software packages.

* Must be able to use Stresscheck & WellCat Well Design packages

* Current Well Control certification (IWCF) - Subsea/Surface Supervisor or Well Intervention Pressure Control Supervisor.

* Current BOSIET/HUET certification.



