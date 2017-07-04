About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Contracts Engineer, based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire
Responsibilities will include:
Provide a contractual and commercial summary to the Project Manager of the assigned project
Assist Project Manager with updating the Risk and Opportunity Register (ROR)
Facilitate project bonds, guarantees and insurances required by main contract
Attend weekly project team meetings (internal and external)
Liaise with Project Manager and Project Accountant to complete the monthly Project Report for Executive review
Assist Project Manager and Project Accountant with the project cost report and forecast
Compile sales invoices in accordance with the Main Contract and in conjunction with the Project Accountant
Responsible for keeping the vessel summary document updated using Daily Project Report (DPR)
Responsible for managing contractual change with the assistance of the project team where required, negotiation and execution of all Variation Orders/Amendments with Client and maintaining the project variation register
Compile and negotiate contractual claims with assistance from the Commercial Team Lead should they arise
Qualifications/Skills
Educated to degree level, preferably with a Law, Business or Quantity Surveying qualification or relevant experience
Considerable work experience as a Contracts Engineer within the Oil & Gas, Construction & Civil Engineering or Renewables industries
Considerable work experience as a Contracts Engineer
Considerable contractual knowledge and analytical skills
Relevant experience of qualification of contract and commercial documentation, negotiating, cost forecasting and reporting
Excellent communication and organisational skills
Permanent position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914888
Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.