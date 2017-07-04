About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Contracts Engineer, based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire



Responsibilities will include:

Provide a contractual and commercial summary to the Project Manager of the assigned project

Assist Project Manager with updating the Risk and Opportunity Register (ROR)

Facilitate project bonds, guarantees and insurances required by main contract

Attend weekly project team meetings (internal and external)

Liaise with Project Manager and Project Accountant to complete the monthly Project Report for Executive review

Assist Project Manager and Project Accountant with the project cost report and forecast

Compile sales invoices in accordance with the Main Contract and in conjunction with the Project Accountant

Responsible for keeping the vessel summary document updated using Daily Project Report (DPR)

Responsible for managing contractual change with the assistance of the project team where required, negotiation and execution of all Variation Orders/Amendments with Client and maintaining the project variation register

Compile and negotiate contractual claims with assistance from the Commercial Team Lead should they arise



Qualifications/Skills

Educated to degree level, preferably with a Law, Business or Quantity Surveying qualification or relevant experience

Considerable work experience as a Contracts Engineer within the Oil & Gas, Construction & Civil Engineering or Renewables industries

Considerable work experience as a Contracts Engineer

Considerable contractual knowledge and analytical skills

Relevant experience of qualification of contract and commercial documentation, negotiating, cost forecasting and reporting

Excellent communication and organisational skills



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914888









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.