About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Senior Contracts Engineer with a strong understanding and experience of decommissioning challenges.

The role supports all decommissioning activity including implementation of contracting strategies and contract performance management; ensuring that business undertakings are put in place on the most cost-effective and minimal risk basis, all in accordance with the Company Contracting Procedures and all appropriate procurement legislation.





KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Senior Contracts Engineer is required to support Pre Contract activities such as:

* Challenge and understand project requirements* Preparation and development of Contract Strategies* Supply market analysis* Preparation, coordination and issue of Pre-Qual /ITT packages* Analysis and evaluation of proposals* Assist in securing Local Tender Committee/Corporate Tender Board necessary approvals* Negotiation of contracts, working on terms, conditions and commercial points.* Preparation of final contract documents, internal recommendations and execution of contracts

The successful candidate will also take responsibility for administering contract life cycle, including performance management where applicable. This may include:

* Rate reviews, amendment, variation, milestones, completion/handover, disputes, invoicing and management of key suppliers* Raising of Purchase Orders from approved requisitions, applying diligence to pricing and T&Cs, issue of call off orders to suppliers, track return of orders and expediting same* Assurance of all documentation requirements relating to contracts (including Insurance documentation) and maintenance of existing contract documentation.* Analysis of information to support development of contracting strategies, demand planning and management information when required.* Developing and encouraging innovative methods and techniques through the contract life cycle* Lead efforts to resolve contractor claims or disputes in and when they arise* Providing key support to all stakeholders in the Contract performance management

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must be Degree qualified in a relevant subject (Preferably QS, Business, Law or technical) and have decommissioning experience within an Operator environment.

Extensive experience in a similar role is required, along with experience in wells, subsea and topside contracts.

Substantial knowledge of standard forms of contracts (LOGIC), conditions and conventions prevalent in the North Sea, use of systems such as Maximo and an understanding and experience of decommissioning challenges is also essential to the role.



