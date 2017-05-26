About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Contracts Specialist, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Drive Operations procurement activities on behalf of the company, leading strategic sourcing processes and managing the supply chain processes.
Responsible for Operations SCM processes for the business in Aberdeen in close cooperation with local business representatives and corporate functions within and outside Procurement/SCM.
Demand and market analysis
Supplier pre-qualifications
Development of overall and specific procurement strategies
Development of tender packages and lead/coordinate complete tender processes
Prepare contractual documentation in accordance with company procedures
Vendor evaluation, negotiation and contract award
Drive and perform Contract Management and Supplier Relationship Management
Advise internal customer on procurement issues
Coordinate/expedite goods and services as required including handling Service Management request, placing purchase orders and following up relevant operational issues.
Develop and maintain productive and positive relationships with all key internal and external stakeholders.
Apply and assure compliance with Company governing Supply Chain Management processes
Skills and Experience:
Significant experience in the creation and management of major Operations & Maintenance contracts on the UKCS
Experience gained within an operator environment would be beneficial
Experienced in strategic sourcing and SCM processes
Experienced in supporting large scale and high value Operations activities
Solid experience of UK legislative environment and contractual agreements
Demonstrable ability to forge strong stakeholder relationships
Ability to work in a cross cultural / international working environment
SAP experience including Requisition to Pay models advantageous
Excellent commercial and analytical experience within the oil and gas industry
Broad understanding of the oil and gas industry, including a sound appreciation of the technical aspects that drive the commercial aspects of projects
Good technical understanding/interest
Fluent English, written and spoken
Education:
Degree qualification in a relevant discipline e.g. Supply Chain Management, Business Studies, Law, would be desirable
Relevant MSc desirable
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914342
Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.