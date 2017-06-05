Senior Contracts Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

Supply Chain Management

a. Support and drive Contract Management of key business contracts

b. Maintain Contract Documentation that is in compliance with audit requirements and good business practices

c. Support the development and implementation of Contract Management Plans and participation in Contract Review Meetings and Contract Steering Meetings

d. Actively seek out new Service opportunities including negotiate and maintain Frame Agreements

e. Help identify and support regional and global business initiatives and best practices

f. Implement and maintain Company's E-procurement processes and tools. E.g. ePayables

g. Develop for client review/approval: contract strategies, vendor selection, bid packages, commercial evaluation criteria and analyses, compensation structures and award recommendations

h. Solicits commercial proposals and negotiates contractual terms and conditions

i. Functions as a key liaison between Company clients, Contractors and Company's service groups to ensure development of corporately acceptable contracts

j. Coordinate approval of Contract Strategy & Procurement Plan, Bidders List and Contract Awards by the Procurement Council / Partners where appropriate

k. Manage / Support the handling of any Claims

l. Utilise procurement tools available to the group i.e. SAP, eSourcing, gCMS

m. Drive improvement of P2P processes and KPI's e.g. ePayables

n. Deputise for & provide assistance to the Procurement Team Leader when required.



The Company:

Our client a UK based refining and marketing company, have interests in a number of facilities in the United Kingdom, employing around 1000 people throughout the UK and over 33000 worldwide. They have had their presence on Teesside for over 30 years, processing and storing crude oil ready for shipment along with being an established supplier of bulk fuels, including LPG, to the commercial, aviation and marine industries.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

a. Business Degree - Essential

b. Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply qualification or working towards chartership - Desirable

c. Similar working experience in the oil & gas industry or other regulated industry - Essential

d. Hold a Full UK driving licence and to drive company vehicles where appropriate - Essential

e. Ability to use Microsoft packages and SAP - Essential



About Fircroft:

