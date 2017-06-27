About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler are currently recruiting for a Senior Control and Instrumentation Engineer to work on FEED projects in the London office.

The individual will be expected to:

* Bring their experience of oil and gas instrument and package design to the Project and participate in decision making to drive the required solution* Develop specifications, review and update P&IDs, develop indexes and schedules for instrumentation and systems and guide designers in the development of block diagrams and layouts* Develop control, instrument and package interface design and deliverables for the FEED package, liaising with other disciplines and designers to ensure the design is safe, robust and consistent

Engineering Degree

Industry Experience in similar position within refining/petrochemical industries

* FEED design experience

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.