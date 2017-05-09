About the Role:
The Role
Sirius Minerals is seeking an experienced Senior Cost Engineer, reporting to the Project Controls Manager, for the Project Development team of its US$2.9 billion multi-discipline engineering, procurement and construction project.
Key Responsibilities:
* Responsible for maintaining change control, cost reports, etc.
* Assist in setting up a control system and documentation for the project
* Report on deviations, underruns and overruns
* Prepare forecasts, complete cost trends reports and monitor cost and budget forecast
* Work closely with project estimator, planner, scheduler and accounting staff
* Participate in vendor\contractor bid reviews
* Assist in claims evaluation
* Assist in identifying cost risk and perform risk analysis
* Coordinate and assemble the monthly progress reports and ensuring accurate data and subsequent analysis is completed
Skills and Experience:
* Graduate degree or undergraduate in engineering or a recognised business program
* Extensive experience in cost controlling for mining projects
* Strong communication, stakeholder engagement and relationship building skills
* Good knowledge and relevant experience of project management principles
* Excellent knowledge of project reporting, cost control and engineering controls
* Report writing skills
* Knowledge of document control, procurement/contracts and construction management is an asset
* Strong personal commitment to health and safety
* An ability to work well within a team, with good team building skills and capable of mentoring others
* Underground Mining experience and PIMS Cost Management experience is desirable
Benefits
Attractive remuneration package depending on experience
Closing date
3 April 2017
Location
Scarborough, North Yorkshire
