Senior Data Analyst

? Analyse and investigate escalated fraudulent activities across systems

? Perform complex data investigations in order to remedy issues.

? Provide subject matter expertise on the use of Google analytics and big data tools to best enable the business to gather statistics and insights

? Support the establishment of effective data analysis tools

? Collaborate with business units to identify the data requirements for reporting and tracking purposes Document data models and protocols for mining the production database in conjunction with data department managers

? Create and document data definitions for new database file/table developments

? Investigate data discrepancies and suggest changes to ensure improvement of data quality

? Work closely with Developers in order to coordinate the creation and management of data analysis tools

? Work closely with QA team to apply best practices of data mining/analysis services

? Use previously collected data and identify correlations in an effort to identify fraud trends

? Work closely with UX and BPM team members to translate data insights into actions

? Perform data cleansing activities and maintain data integrity throughout



