Senior Developer

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Bristol,City of Bristol,England
Salary
£44 to £56 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
523622
Posted on
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 3:06am
About the Role:
A client of mine based in Bristol are currently looking for a C#/WPF engineer to join them on a contract basis.
They are a company who provide software into the financial sector.
You must be a highly experienced developer, with strong recent experience in WPF and desktop development. This will be over a period of 6 months.
C#
WPF
Please apply with an updated CV to be considered.
Apply