Company
Ably Resources
Location
Malaysia,Far East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
525230
Posted on
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 - 8:58am
About the Role:Senior Economist
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
15 + Years' Experience
The Role:
* Perform and understand investment appraisal and discounted cash flow analysis on investment decisions and existing project analysis
* Prepare economics components for long range planning, AFEs, quarterly/year-end reserves reporting, exploration performance analysis, impairment tests, and corporate planning templates and other key business decisions
* Provide sensitivity analyses to fully understand economic value drivers
* Examine and prepare variance analysis of economic assumptions and high level technical inputs
* Provide investment insight and make investment recommendations supported by economic/fiscal analysis
* Maintain and update economic assumptions such as prices, cost escalation rates in the economic models
* Maintain and enhance interface of existing Excel economic models
* Stay abreast of and provide insight on economic evaluation, taxation and fiscal term, cost structure, product price & hydrocarbon availability developments in Malaysia and region
* Develop effective relationships with internal business functions within company and external stakeholders
* Compile and document economic assumptions provided by the corporate office
* Work with other departments to ensure the economic inputs conform to company requirements
* Support preparation of management presentations during planning cycle
* Perform related duties as required
Candidate Requirements:
* Bachelor or Master's Degree of Economics, Engineering, or Finance
* 15+ years' experience in the oil and gas industry with extensive experience in Petroleum Economics
* Deep understanding of and experience with economic analysis, including discounted cash flow analysis
* Sound business knowledge and acumen, in particular knowledge of upstream business drivers, and key financial reporting and accounting concepts
* Good understanding of production sharing and other oil and gas fiscal concepts and terms
* Experience with Decision and Risk Analysis and Real Options Analysis
* Strong Microsoft Excel modelling and PowerPoint skills & experience
* High safety, environmental and ethical standards
* Able to work independently
Apply