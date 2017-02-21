Company Ably Resources Location Malaysia,Far East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 525230 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Senior Economist

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

15 + Years' Experience





The Role:

* Perform and understand investment appraisal and discounted cash flow analysis on investment decisions and existing project analysis

* Prepare economics components for long range planning, AFEs, quarterly/year-end reserves reporting, exploration performance analysis, impairment tests, and corporate planning templates and other key business decisions

* Provide sensitivity analyses to fully understand economic value drivers

* Examine and prepare variance analysis of economic assumptions and high level technical inputs

* Provide investment insight and make investment recommendations supported by economic/fiscal analysis

* Maintain and update economic assumptions such as prices, cost escalation rates in the economic models

* Maintain and enhance interface of existing Excel economic models

* Stay abreast of and provide insight on economic evaluation, taxation and fiscal term, cost structure, product price & hydrocarbon availability developments in Malaysia and region

* Develop effective relationships with internal business functions within company and external stakeholders

* Compile and document economic assumptions provided by the corporate office

* Work with other departments to ensure the economic inputs conform to company requirements

* Support preparation of management presentations during planning cycle

* Perform related duties as required

Candidate Requirements:



* Bachelor or Master's Degree of Economics, Engineering, or Finance

* 15+ years' experience in the oil and gas industry with extensive experience in Petroleum Economics

* Deep understanding of and experience with economic analysis, including discounted cash flow analysis

* Sound business knowledge and acumen, in particular knowledge of upstream business drivers, and key financial reporting and accounting concepts

* Good understanding of production sharing and other oil and gas fiscal concepts and terms

* Experience with Decision and Risk Analysis and Real Options Analysis

* Strong Microsoft Excel modelling and PowerPoint skills & experience

* High safety, environmental and ethical standards

* Able to work independently