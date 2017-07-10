Company Leap29 Location China,Far East Salary €500 to €600 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 602499 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Senior Electrical Commissioning Specialist - China - 12 Month Contract



The Company:Worldwide Supplier of Process Mechanical Equipment

Location:China - 2 project locations

The Working Week:5/6 days per week - 6 Weeks on 1 weeks off

Start Date:August 2017

The Offer:Compeitive Daily rate + Accomodation, In country Transport, Mobilisation and Demobilisation flights to home country





The Client:



With over 60 years' experience, our client is a multi-billion-pound global company who specialize in the supplying of process mechanical Equipment, across more than 20 countries.



The Projects



Reporting to the Head of Commissioning & Lead Commissioning Engineer



2 X Dairy projects, liquid processing



The Role:



To supervise and assist with the electrical commissioning of process mechanical equipment in two different dairy facilities located in mainland China.



Electrical commissioning within various wet process equipment i.e. CIP station, pasteurization, skimming, sterilization, mixing, storage tank etc.



The Candidate Requirements:



• Fluent spoken and written English

• Experience gained within Electrical Installation and commissioning

• Experience gained working on dairy, UHT, Milk Powders, Liquids projects

• Good knowledge of CIP station, pasteurization, skimming, sterilization, mixing, storage tank etc.

• International experience would be an advantage and a proven ability to acclimatize to new international project location

• Maximum of a one-month notice period with current employer

• Flexibility to temporarily relocate

• Excellent to working to project deadlines in a high-pressure environment.

