About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for a Senior Electrical Designer to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in 3 different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas development program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

* Interpretation of design and CAD standards and application to design deliverables* Deliver detailed design deliverables including Single Line Diagrams, Block Cable Diagrams, General Electrical Equipment Layouts, Lighting Layouts, Earthing Layouts, Hazardous Area Layouts, Cable Schedules and Substation layouts* Deliver substation drawings, such as electrical one line diagrams, metering and protection schemes, control and indication schemes, and substation layout* Execution of assigned work, and delivery of documentation within the project schedule* Review of Vendor's quotations for bulk materials, preparation of technical quotation evaluations and recommendation of the final technically acceptable Vendor* Review of Vendor order documentation* Coordination and liaison with other disciplines and departments* Perform all assigned work to agreed standards for safety, health environment and demonstrate a commitment to attaining high levels of HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) performance* Participate in and advise on all design activities and initiatives, including provision of training, inductions and documentation review* Verify that all designs are to required standards and that the objectives of the project are met* Verify that the works is completed to the agreed schedule

Skills / Qualifications:

* Must have a sound understanding of basic electrical theory* HNC or equivalent, in a relevant Electrical engineering subject* Familiarity with Saudi Aramco codes and standards* Excellent safety awareness* IEng / TechEng status preferred, but not essential* Experience in Smartplant Electrical (SPELEC) is preferred* Must have experience in Industry standard 2D CAD (Microstation / Autocad), while experience in 3D CAD (PDS / PDMS / SP-3D) would also be highly beneficial* Familiarity with international design standards