Senior Electrical Designer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler have identified a requirement for the provision of Senior Electrical Design services for a project based in Northeast. Estimated duration will be 3 months. The appointed service provider will have extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

Work Scope

* Execute Electrical Discipline design and draughting activities within budget and schedule* Prepare electrical drawings and design deliverables to the required technical quality with minimum input from engineering personnel* Achieve safety standards as defined in personal performance contract* Be responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems* Carry out work in accordance with company and project Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems* Ensure, as far as is practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with Change Control Process* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant standards and procedures* Keep up to date with technical developments, National and International standards and legislative requirements related to the discipline scope* Review and check work output of discipline assigned personnel as required* Prepare Drawing Office estimates and schedules and assist in their review* Maintain good communication with the Client* Maintain discipline filing system

* ONC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Experienced designer with sound technical background and strong knowledge of manual and CAD draughting techniques* Conversant with codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation applicable to draughting function* Conversant with company quality control assurance requirements applicable to draughting function* Able to create base design drawings / models from agreed workscope with minimal input from engineering personnel* Ability to accept delegated responsibility and control budgets for delegated tasks* Computer literate (database / spreadsheets)* Able to provide draughting checking function as directed by lead designer

