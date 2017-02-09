Senior Electrical Engineer

About the Role:

This is a key opportunity for an experienced Electrical Engineer with a strong technical background looking for a permanent position located in Sydney. The role will primarily suit an engineer in the building services sector. With responsibilities for technical delivery, this role will also include project and client management.





As the successful applicant, you will have the following skills and experience:

* Electrical Engineer with 10+ year's experience in building services* Engineering qualification* Strong communication skills with experience in people management* Industry experience across data centre projects, buildings/commercial, health or education would be preferred.





This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a permanent role with a global name in consulting, engineering and technical specialist's whilst working on some of the biggest and most influential projects around.





If you're interested in this opportunity or would like to get in touch for a confidential discussion please send your CV through or contact Heba Beydoun on 02 9285 1000.