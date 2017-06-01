About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Electrical Engineer to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This position will be on the Marjan onshore gas plant project and is scheduled to run for approximately twelve months.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750MW (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Responsible for supporting the objectives of the Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality Policy and Information Security Management Policy by adhering to applicable Procedures and Work Practices while fulfilling of duties* Ensure all work to be carried out with a positive attitude towards safety, both in design and in the office environment* Assist the Lead Electrical Engineer in FEED / EPC within an appropriate multi discipline project* Keep up to date with latest industry practices, standards and product development* Assist the Lead Electrical Engineer in Projects and assigned group of Electrical Engineers / Designers when required* Provide technical input into engineering projects resulting in production of quality deliverable products to the Corporate and related National Standards* Understand the requirements and drivers of the project through client supplied documentation and AFW management instruction* Provide technical support to the design team developing the engineering solution

* Graduate in Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Equivalent (Essential)* A minimum of 10 years of experience in Electrical Engineering environment in project execution (Essential)* Ability to check engineering deliverables in a multidiscipline task force based engineering environment (Essential)* Experience in FEED and EPC Engineering execution including Field Engineering in Project execution (Desirable)* Previous experience in Aramco Projects with major Engineering Contractor desirable* AmecFW experience preferred

