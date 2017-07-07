Senior Electrical Engineer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for 3 Senior Electrical Engineers to be based initially in our Reading office with business trips to Oman for 6 - 12 weeks duration (start prior to July 31st 2017)

We require Engineers to support our client in the start-up / troubleshooting of the electrical systems, pumps and compressors following a major refinery expansion.

The Engineer will be required to review the site installation, the engineering drawings and propose and lead the rectification works required to achieve start up.

* Extensive site experience in a similar field engineering role* Experience of design of electrical systems* Experience of the installation, commissioning and troubleshooting of electrical systems and machinery* Flexible hands-on attitude, willing to be out on site, with good written and verbal communication skills* Experience supervising a contractor, operator or consultancy on refinery, petrochemical or oil & gas projects* Familiarity with National standardsComputer literate within Microsoft Office

