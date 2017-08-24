About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler are currently recruiting for a Senior Electrical Engineer in our office in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. We are currently looking for a person with the drive and commitment to make a genuine difference to our performance on projects across the full life cycle, from studies and FEED to EPC, to ensure that the Company continues to differentiate itself from its competitors by delivering quality projects to our client's requirements.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in 3 different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas Development Program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Develop detailed design deliverables defining distribution, protection and control schemes* Execute assigned work, and deliver documentation within the project schedule* Assist in the review and interpret transmission line survey reports, geotechnical reports, topographic survey reports, tower loading data, and tower spotting data* Assist in the development of the design of substations, responsible for preparation of electrical one line diagrams, metering and protection schemes, control and indication schemes, and substation layout* Develop power system studies in ETAP software* Produce calculations - cable sizing, equipment sizing, lightning & earthing, emergency generator sizing* Produce schedules - load schedules, cable & conduit schedules, control and indication schedules* Produce metering & protection drawings for HV / LV switchgears* Review vendor's quotations, prepare technical quotation evaluation and recommend the final technically acceptable vendor* Approve order variation summaries; review and approve vendor order documentation* Coordinate and liaise with other disciplines and departments* Carry out technical investigations, produce technical reports, engineering standards and procedures* Demonstrate sound technical knowledge, coupled with decision making skills, to ensure the timely delivery of projects* Perform all assigned work to agreed standards for safety, health environment and demonstrate a commitment to attaining high levels of HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) performance* Participate in and advise on all design activities and initiatives, including provision of training, inductions and documentation review* Verify that all designs are to required standards and that the objectives of the project are met* Verify that the works is completed to the agreed schedule

Skills / Qualifications

* Engineering degree qualification is essential* Charted Engineer certification will be an added advantage* Minimum of ten years Oil and Gas experience including five years Middle East experience* Computer literate* Familiarity with Saudi Aramco codes and standards* Excellent safety awareness* High motivation, ability to work independently and confidence in your own ability to deliver the Electrical scope on a project