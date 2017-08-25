About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Electrical Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Providing Electrical Engineering technical support to, and implementing instructions from, the Project Manager

Taking ownership of Electrical technical queries to ensure resolution to the satisfaction of the Project Manager

Providing supervision, direction and support for all Electrical Engineering Personnel

Ensuring that all Electrical design changes are captured by the change control process

Contributing to the development of the plans, schedules and estimates for the individual workscopes

Responsibility for the motivation of staff to identify cost effective designs and seek solutions

Producing documentation and drawing deliverables for inclusion in workpacks, and or, design books on time to meet offshore deadlines



Qualifications & Experience

Relevant Engineering Degree, preferably with IEng, CEng or equivalent status.

Previous experience in a Senior Electrical Engineer role within the oil and gas industry.

Be conversant and knowledgeable with respect to current and new legislation and standards.



Contract position



Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916034









