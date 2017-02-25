Senior Electrical Engineer-Portland, OR

About the Role:

Support Electrical Engineering activities across the globeand have a hand in transforming tomorrow.

The challenge? Providetechnical and application support for the Industrial & Advanced Technologygroup. Our Sr. Electrical Engineer position will provide you with anopportunity to design state of the art industrial and high-tech manufacturingfacilities. Each day you will apply skills in design, communications, andproblem solving in a fast-paced, professional, design and constructionenvironment. You should be a self-motivated professional, possess a BS degreein Electrical Engineering, and a minimum of 10-15 years’ experience inelectrical design, with 5+ years' experience in leading design staff. Youshould also have a desire to grow personally as well as professionally witheach new design project.

Our Sr. ElectricalEngineers:

Apply discipline engineering techniques, methods and analyses for problem solving.

Focus on quality project delivery, and engineering/design/SDC oversight.

Possess a solid background in low and medium voltage power distribution systems.

Lead projects and interface directly with the Client on an Electrical discipline level.

Demonstrate strong communication, organizational, and leadership skills.

Cross-coordinate with client, internal project team, and construction trades.

Effectively document and communicate with the Client, internal project team, and construction trades.

Take on additional responsibilities as needed in addition to determining and effectively manage priorities with minimal guidance.

BS degree in Electrical Engineering.

PE License or path to PE within 2 years

10-15 years experience in electrical design.

5 years experience in leading design staff.

Prior CH2M electricaldesign experience.

Semiconductor project experience.

Willingness to travel to client sites as needed.

