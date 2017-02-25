Senior Electrical Engineer-Portland, OR

Company 
Energy_Jobline
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
527221
Posted on 
Friday, February 24, 2017 - 9:28am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Support Electrical Engineering activities across the globeand have a hand in transforming tomorrow.

The challenge? Providetechnical and application support for the Industrial & Advanced Technologygroup. Our Sr. Electrical Engineer position will provide you with anopportunity to design state of the art industrial and high-tech manufacturingfacilities. Each day you will apply skills in design, communications, andproblem solving in a fast-paced, professional, design and constructionenvironment. You should be a self-motivated professional, possess a BS degreein Electrical Engineering, and a minimum of 10-15 years’ experience inelectrical design, with 5+ years' experience in leading design staff. Youshould also have a desire to grow personally as well as professionally witheach new design project.

Our Sr. ElectricalEngineers:

  • Apply discipline engineering techniques, methods and analyses for problem solving.
  • Focus on quality project delivery, and engineering/design/SDC oversight.
  • Possess a solid background in low and medium voltage power distribution systems.
  • Lead projects and interface directly with the Client on an Electrical discipline level.
  • Demonstrate strong communication, organizational, and leadership skills.
  • Cross-coordinate with client, internal project team, and construction trades.
  • Effectively document and communicate with the Client, internal project team, and construction trades.
  • Take on additional responsibilities as needed in addition to determining and effectively manage priorities with minimal guidance.

    • The minimum qualifications for this position are:
  • BS degree in Electrical Engineering.
  • PE License or path to PE within 2 years
  • 10-15 years experience in electrical design.
  • 5 years experience in leading design staff.

    • The ideal candidate will possess the following skills and experience:
    • Prior CH2M electricaldesign experience.
    • Semiconductor project experience.
    • Willingness to travel to client sites as needed.

    At CH2M, the greatest challenges provide the biggest rewards.Each day, your drive and creative ideas will be providing solutions that helpbuild a better tomorrow. Whether it is the pride that comes withaccomplishment, personal growth or making a difference in the world, you willdiscover true success in a career that brings out the best in you at CH2M.Ready? Let’s get to work. Developing People through Challenging Projects CH2MHILL is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

    CH2M will not sponsor a work visa (e.g. H1B, etc.,) to fill thisposition.

    EEO/M/F/Veteran/Disability

    CH2M is an Equal Opportunity Employer - M/F/Veteran/Disability. Learn more about your rights under Federal EEO laws and supplemental language.