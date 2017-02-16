Senior Electrical Engineers - Electrical Systems

About the Role:

Immediate requirement for Two Senior Electrical Engineers to join a rapidly expanding company in the manufacturing industry in Bristol.

The client is a leading supplier of technology for use in the Micro-electronic manufacturing sector. Specifically they provide abatement systems that break down and re-use toxic gasses that are produced as a by-product of large production of silicon based products.

The key requirements for the role are:

* 3 years + experience in Electrical Design environment* Experience of using Auotcad (Electrical Ideally)* Formal qualification in Electrical related discipline.* The role will be concerned with updating schematic layouts, creation of assembly drawings and I/O integration for control systems solutions

If you are from an Automation background then the role would suit you, though other backgrounds will be considered as long as you have experience in PLC based control systems then your CV will be of interest.

If you would like to apply for the positions then give Marcus a call on 01179 388088, or upload your CV right away and I will get in touch with you as soon as I am available.

Looking forward to hearing from you.