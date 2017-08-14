Senior Electrical Supervisor

About the Role:

The role



* Analysis of daily work progress and monitor of execution

* Analysis of daily manpower and crew

* Delivery of certificates and validation of site tests

* Handle reports of purchased material from contractors

* Monitor and track progress of Electrical work activities, detecting potential delays and coordinating with site coordinator.

* Supervise all electrical subcontractors on site

* Assurance of electrical work compliance performed with construction (IFC) design, technical specification, contractual requirements and site sustainability.

Requirements



* Minimum of 8 years experience in consutrction renewable energy projects

* BS Degree in Electrical Engineering

* Valid Drivers license

* Ability to work both in and outdoors

* Experience across substation construction

* Computer efficiency within MS Project and Autocad

This position will be on an initial 18 month contract with the start date the first week in September.

To submit an application please forward a latest version of your CV with a supporting cover letter outlining your relevant experience.