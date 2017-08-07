Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£700 to £750 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Geosciences Jobs
Job ID
613248
Posted on
Monday, August 7, 2017 - 11:02am
About the Role:Our client are an Aberdeen based operator and they are currently looking for a Senior Exploration Geoscientist for a 3 month rolling contract to provide support to a small team looking at a number of opportunities in the UKCS.
DESCRIPTION
Working as part of a multi-disciplinary asset team, the Senior Exploration Geoscientist provides a wide range of geological/ geophysical support and technical advice/ to the exploration team, including seismic interpretation. It is also important for the purposes of this role that the successful candidate has demonstrable experience of mentoring more junior members of staff and consultants.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Reservoir characterisation of prospects via the use of wireline logs, core, regional data & analogues
Basin evaluation & play fairway mapping
Evaluation of new business opportunities
Formulation and execution of agreed technical programmes for each asset/ Licence
Geological/geophysical input into new business opportunity evaluations
Calculate volumetrics (STOIIP, GIIP) and reserves for fields and prospects
Prepare relevant parts of well programmes in partnership with geophysicists, drilling and reservoir engineers e.g. preparing well paths
Assist in preparation of exploration, appraisal and development programmes
Prepare and present material, taking the lead as required internally and to third parties e.g. OGA/JV partners
Assess subsurface risk for opportunities.
The Senior Geoscientist will take a lead role in many of departments activities/projects and will also supervise and co-ordinate the activities of other team members
REQUIREMENTS
Bachelors or MSc Degree in Geocience/Petroleum Geology or related discipline
Background expertise in structural geology or stratigraphy or sedimentology
Skilled in Petrel and ArcGIS
Wireline log / formation evaluation interpretation skills
Proven ability to undertake important projects and/or highly complex assignments/tasks, requiring the application of highly-developed technical skills and knowledge, without supervision
Proven relationship-builder with the ability to work effectively in multi-disciplinary teams
Proven commercial awareness
Proven knowledge of e.g. legislation, licensing, fiscal issues, relevant to the UK oil and gas industry
