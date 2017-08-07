Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £700 to £750 Per year Job Type Contract Category Geosciences Jobs Job ID 613248 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client are an Aberdeen based operator and they are currently looking for a Senior Exploration Geoscientist for a 3 month rolling contract to provide support to a small team looking at a number of opportunities in the UKCS.



DESCRIPTION



Working as part of a multi-disciplinary asset team, the Senior Exploration Geoscientist provides a wide range of geological/ geophysical support and technical advice/ to the exploration team, including seismic interpretation. It is also important for the purposes of this role that the successful candidate has demonstrable experience of mentoring more junior members of staff and consultants.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Reservoir characterisation of prospects via the use of wireline logs, core, regional data & analogues

Basin evaluation & play fairway mapping

Evaluation of new business opportunities

Formulation and execution of agreed technical programmes for each asset/ Licence

Geological/geophysical input into new business opportunity evaluations

Calculate volumetrics (STOIIP, GIIP) and reserves for fields and prospects

Prepare relevant parts of well programmes in partnership with geophysicists, drilling and reservoir engineers e.g. preparing well paths

Assist in preparation of exploration, appraisal and development programmes

Prepare and present material, taking the lead as required internally and to third parties e.g. OGA/JV partners

Assess subsurface risk for opportunities.

The Senior Geoscientist will take a lead role in many of departments activities/projects and will also supervise and co-ordinate the activities of other team members



REQUIREMENTS



Bachelors or MSc Degree in Geocience/Petroleum Geology or related discipline

Background expertise in structural geology or stratigraphy or sedimentology

Skilled in Petrel and ArcGIS

Wireline log / formation evaluation interpretation skills

Proven ability to undertake important projects and/or highly complex assignments/tasks, requiring the application of highly-developed technical skills and knowledge, without supervision

Proven relationship-builder with the ability to work effectively in multi-disciplinary teams

Proven commercial awareness

Proven knowledge of e.g. legislation, licensing, fiscal issues, relevant to the UK oil and gas industry

