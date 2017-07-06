Senior Finance Analyst (Project Controller)

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary 
$96000 to $104400 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
599531
Posted on 
Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 4:10am
About the Role:

The Role:
Job Requirements:

* Part-qualified/newly qualified accountant. Additionally: a Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, etc would be beneficial.
* Operational experience: Minimum 5 years in project finance control and costing/pricing (preferably in the defence sector).
* Must possess valid driving licence from country of origin.

Experience of working in the defence sector is required

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.