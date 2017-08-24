About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler currently has an opportunity for a Senior Fire and Gas Engineer on a 9 month project. This is an opportunity for you to be a part of an experienced team, with successful candidates taking responsibility for issues and deliverables on Foster Wheeler's projects at all stages of the design process.

We are currently looking for candidates with the drive and commitment to make a genuine difference to our performance on this project.

Responsibilities

* Responsible for the development of Fire and Gas design deliverables for projects which includes Fire and Gas Hazard Assessments, Fire Protection Philosophy, Equipment Specifications and datasheets, Fire P&IDs, Fire and Gas detector layouts and Passive Fire Protection definition and location documents* Co-ordination and progress of fire and gas detection/protection applications for one or more projects, as assigned* Liaise with client, other departments and suppliers' representatives on all matters relating to fire and gas detection and protection for assigned projects

Skills / Qualifications

* Engineering degree (minimum), (Chartered Engineer status is highly beneficial)* A good amount of experience within a contractor, operator, consultancy or other relevant organisation* A self-motivated individual with excellent verbal and written communication skills* Proof of work on approved technical investigation projects and computer programs