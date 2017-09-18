Senior Human Resources & Admin Executive

Company
Ably Resources
Location
Malaysia,Far East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
617127
Posted on
Monday, September 18, 2017 - 6:14am
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading Technology & Equipment organisation, is seeking a SENIOR HR & ADMIN EXECUTIVE in Malaysia.
Located in Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent position most suited to a professional seeking career progression and professional development.
The successful candidate will be responsible for all Human Resources & Administrative activity within the company.
The accountabilities associated with the role include, but aren't limited to;
*Assist in recruitment; screening, interviewing, etc.
*Facilitate and conduct induction program for new employees
*Payroll preparation, processing and reports
*Responsible for monthly statutory contributions preparation (EPF/SOCSO/INCOME TAX/HRDF) and respective filing
*Assist in renewal and staff claims of GPA and Hospitalization benefits
*Serve as the focal person for office management duties including: Maintenance, Mailing, Supplies, Equipment, Bills, Errands, Shopping
*Organize the office layout and order stationery and equipment
*Manage contract and price negotiations with office vendors, service providers and office lease.
The minimum requirements connected to the role are;
*At least a Diploma/Degree in HR Management/Business Studies/Admin
*At least 5 years of working experience in a similar capacity
*Proficient in Microsoft Office tools (i.e. Excel, Word & Power Point.)
*Good knowledge of Malaysia Employment Act; Labour Law and Practises and Statutory requirement
*Exposure in Expatriate Management and Immigration
