Senior Human Resources & Admin Executive

Company Ably Resources Location Malaysia,Far East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Administration Jobs Job ID 617127 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading Technology & Equipment organisation, is seeking a SENIOR HR & ADMIN EXECUTIVE in Malaysia.



Located in Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent position most suited to a professional seeking career progression and professional development.



The successful candidate will be responsible for all Human Resources & Administrative activity within the company.



The accountabilities associated with the role include, but aren't limited to;



*Assist in recruitment; screening, interviewing, etc.

*Facilitate and conduct induction program for new employees

*Payroll preparation, processing and reports

*Responsible for monthly statutory contributions preparation (EPF/SOCSO/INCOME TAX/HRDF) and respective filing

*Assist in renewal and staff claims of GPA and Hospitalization benefits

*Serve as the focal person for office management duties including: Maintenance, Mailing, Supplies, Equipment, Bills, Errands, Shopping

*Organize the office layout and order stationery and equipment

*Manage contract and price negotiations with office vendors, service providers and office lease.



The minimum requirements connected to the role are;



*At least a Diploma/Degree in HR Management/Business Studies/Admin

*At least 5 years of working experience in a similar capacity

*Proficient in Microsoft Office tools (i.e. Excel, Word & Power Point.)

*Good knowledge of Malaysia Employment Act; Labour Law and Practises and Statutory requirement

*Exposure in Expatriate Management and Immigration

