Senior HVAC Drafter - Sydney

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Sydney
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
613296
Posted on
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 6:58pm
About the Role:
Requirements for the role;
* 5+ years within HVAC Contracting
* A high proficiency in using in CAD MEP & Revit MEP - 3 Years minimum
* Navisworks experience favourable
* Project experience across the commercial sector (Hospitals, health care, high rise)
* Strong Understanding of Australian Building Codes
* Experience within a lead drafting role, collaborate with personnel on and off site.
* A diploma in Mechanical Engineering
* Full working rights within Australia
This appointment will be on an initial 6 month contract with a view to extension. My client is looking for the successful individual to start the first week of September.
