Senior HVAC Drafter - Sydney

About the Role:

Requirements for the role;

* 5+ years within HVAC Contracting* A high proficiency in using in CAD MEP & Revit MEP - 3 Years minimum* Navisworks experience favourable* Project experience across the commercial sector (Hospitals, health care, high rise)* Strong Understanding of Australian Building Codes* Experience within a lead drafting role, collaborate with personnel on and off site.* A diploma in Mechanical Engineering* Full working rights within Australia

This appointment will be on an initial 6 month contract with a view to extension. My client is looking for the successful individual to start the first week of September.