About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Inspection Methods Engineer, based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities Include:

Provide specialist technical/engineering advice and guidance to site/offshore personnel on the inspection of plant and equipment ensuring highest safety standards, a timely response to queries and minimal disruption to operations

Review of Bicycle Inspection reports and follow up actions. Validate the recommendations from the report. Input the findings into the Risk-based Inspection program to generate future inspection dates/scopes.

Manage the reporting process within Bicycle (reporting tool) and SAP to ensure work orders are executed within the required timescales and future work is scheduled accordingly.

Undertake regular workscope smoothing exercises to ensure workscopes are suitably spread throughout the year and inspection due dates are met (specifically for PSSR activities).

Raise deferrals and PMCRs to facilitate the smoothing process, accompanied by full technical justification and recommended mitigation. Highlight where notification must be given to regulatory bodies in advance of deferring/rescheduling

Undertake review of Written Scheme of Examination based on industry recommended practices. Ensure WSE is commensurate with plant equipment and age.

Raise Planned Maintenance Change Requests to ensure that the changes to WSE are recorded

Review current inspection practices and identify non-intrusive techniques which can be used to defer intrusive inspections.

Manage the update of the inspection support documentation to ensure the recommendations from the WSE are reflected in the individual workpacks.



Qualification & Experience:

Degree in Engineering/Technical discipline, CENG status preferred.

Relevant industry experience

Detailed knowledge of legislation/regulations relevant to discipline

Experience of operating/interpreting a risk based inspection software package

Significant knowledge of site equipment and inspection systems, practices and techniques



Contract position

