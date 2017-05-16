About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Instrument Support Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Providing technical assistance to asset operations teams with troubleshooting operational problems with instrumentation and control systems.

Provide review and guidance into modifications of instrumentation and control systems.

When Contract Sponsor, technically lead the performance management of specific instrumentation equipment maintenance contracts on behalf of the assets

Review reports covering instrument repairs and maintenance to determine problem areas. Advise Operations Managers of equipment requiring excessive repairs and recommends replacement where necessary.

Good working knowledge of design and operational safety

Awareness of lifecycle requirements of IEC-61511

Assist asset teams to ensure that major maintenance modifications are engineered and planned safely in accordance with good operational/production practices

Act on behalf of instrumentation Technical Authority when required

Work with Engineering and Operations on major plant workscopes and provide maintenance input during design and commissioning stages to ensure:

Appropriate planned maintenance routines are prepared, categorised and input into System on completion of commissioning.

Shutdown requirements are minimised or avoided

Training requirements for maintenance technicians are addressed

Conduct periodic offshore "cold eye" observations (e.g. during otherwise planned site visits) and produce timely reports

Pursue Opex reduction initiatives



Education/Qualifications

Degree qualified in relevant technical subject, preferably chartered.



Skills & Experience

Professional Engineer with extensive experience in the instrumentation and control area

Significant experience within the offshore Oil & Gas industry within the Operational area

Good knowledge of legislation, guidance and regulations

Strong commitment to both Process Safety and Personal Safety, and an understanding of the importance to business delivery of effective planning and work execution

Experience in working with databases and online environment as related to Operational Systems



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 913631









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.