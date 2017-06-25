Company Energy Jobline Category Administration Jobs Job ID 592262 Apply Apply Now

Senior IT Security Analyst



Reference: 509842



Salary: up to £70,000 plus excellent benefits



Location: Havant, Hampshire



At SSE we are proud to make a difference in all we do. Our job is to provide the energy people need in a reliable and sustainable way and we're involved in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas as well as providing other energy-related services. That's why we continue to invest in the country's infrastructure and employ over 19,000 people across the UK and Ireland.



Having significantly invested in our security capability in recent years to develop our security controls in line with the increasing security threat, we are currently building on our second security programme to further develop the scope and effectiveness of our security capability.



As a Senior Security Analyst, you will work in our Security Operations Centre as part of the Threats and Investigations team within the Information Risk and Security function. Responsible for managing and investigating information and cyber security incidents, you will also be responsible for the development and operation of new and existing security based controls. Additionally, you will manage and deliver stakeholder-driven tasks to all levels of management within the SSE Group.



Current accountable security capabilities include Vulnerability Management, Anti Virus, Advanced Malware Protection, Intrusion Detection and Prevention, Distributed Denial of Service, Security Information and Event Management, Removable Media Management, Email Security, Data Loss Prevention, Information and Cyber Security Incident Management and near-miss reporting.



To succeed, you must have a proven track record of Information Technology or Information and Cyber Security experience with exposure to infrastructure and multi-platform environments; preferably within the energy or utility sector. You will also be able to demonstrate stakeholder management at all levels, including senior management, Information Technology colleagues and business representatives.



You will have experience with common Information Security management frameworks such as ISO 27001, COBIT, Information Security Forum or NIST. Your formal qualifications would preferably include a degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent work experience. A professional certification such as CISSP, CISM or CISA would also be preferable.



As well as a competitive salary package, we offer training in a position which has opportunity for career progression within the SSE Group. Some of our current benefits are: pension, share plans, a generous leave entitlement (with options to purchase additional leave), staff energy discount, phone and broadband discounts, plus a host of other reward and lifestyle options.



