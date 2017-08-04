Senior / Lead EC&I Engineers

About the Role:

The Role:

We are recruiting for Senior and Lead EC&I Engineers (biased towards C&I) to work on a major Sellafield project. The location of the work will be split between Sellafield (3 days) and Warrington (2 days).



Main purpose of the Senior role:

*Definition and distribution of the scope of work to ensure that all work is executed safely, on time and at appropriate levels of quality.

*Delivery of all design and engineering to meet the requirements of Design Reviews and HAZOPs within Project procedures.

*Supervision of junior engineering staff, engineering resource management and interviews.



Main purpose of the Lead role:

*The Lead Engineer is principally a hands-on design based role with a degree of team leadership within discipline

*Delivery of all discipline design and engineering to meet the requirements of the Concept Design Review & Preliminary Design Review Gate

*Lead engineers are the main interface between senior management and hands-on design

*Prepare supporting design calculations and specifications to substantiate design.



The Company:

Our client is a nuclear specialist, covering both civilian and defence sectors, across the complete lifecycle from New Build, through Operations and Maintenance, to final decommissioning and waste disposal.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

*Degree qualified in a relevant technical / engineering discipline.

*Working towards Chartered Engineer status

*Minimum 5 years' experience in the Nuclear industry

*Demonstrable competence in a design/delivery position within a project based environment

*Understanding of design requirements to support nuclear safety cases

*Experience of managing sub-contracts. Knowledge of safety regulations including CDM

*Experience of checking design documentation including drawings and supporting calculations

*Experience of leading design teams

*A full UK driver's licence



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

*Degree qualified

*SC Clearance

*Design interlocking



