SENIOR LEGAL & CONTRACTS ADVISOR – PERMANENT – SURREY

About the Role: SENIOR LEGAL & CONTRACTS ADVISOR – PERMANENT – SURREY Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas, design and construction contractor is urgently seeking a Senior Legal & Contracts Advisor. This is a great opportunity with one of the largest turnkey E & C Companies within the Oil and Gas industry. Our Client is also a leader in the supply of engineering, procurement and construction services with distinctive capabilities in the design and execution of large-scale offshore projects. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • Ideally a degree in a relevant discipline but must have a legal qualification • Knowledge of legal principles, obligations, responsibility of international contracts law/English law. Review and qualify or draft different types of contracts including tending contracts • Full comprehension of all legal obligations and responsibilities arising out of the contracts entered into by a Company. • Have knowledge of the industry standard contracts (FIDIC, LOGIC, BIMCO, etc.) • Capability to persuade the counterparty and to understand negotiable and not negotiable items. • Must have experience in handling the commercial phase of operations. • Experience in contracts negotiation in the commercial arena/Oil & Gas will be an asset. • Experience of working on engineering, construction, transportation and installation projects is essential including offshore installations and/or wind farms. • Should have experience of pre-qualification, qualification, tender and commercial phases of contracts. • The right candidate will have excellent interpersonal/communication skills, be motivated, enthusiastic and a good team player • Highly disciplined approach to work required and ability to plan and organise the work to meet tight deadlines • Responsive and flexible work attitude, good team player • Other European language abilities highly desirable but not essential • Prepared to travel if required. JOB DESCRIPTION: The role encompasses deployment of Contract Management activities for London hub during pre-qualification, qualification, tender and commercial phase and support to projects in execution. The candidate will: • Review and qualify or draft different types of Contracts, including but not limited to: Engineering, Construction, Transportation and Installation Contracts, and associated Confidentiality Agreements, Non-Disclosure and Restrictive Use Agreement; Memorandum of Understandings; Heads of Agreement and Nominated Subcontractors Agreements and Joint Venture Agreements; Alliances. • Manage the workload in coordination with Tendering and Commercial function, collecting the inputs from the other function, especially Insurance, Tax and Finance. • Prepare Contract Summaries and draft Conformity Reports on project specific basis. • Participate in meetings (with internal clients and with potential external clients, partners and subcontractors), taking notes and preparing summaries and/or Minutes of Meeting. • Negotiate the contractual instruments with the counterparties in the best interests of the Company and in accordance with Company risk policies • During execution phase of the projects ability to drive claims strategies and strategic processes forward with regard to contract and claims management • Draft legal instruments and correspondence • Perform legal research • Have knowledge of the industry standard contracts (FIDIC, LOGIC, BIMCO, etc.) • Assist all Company function with legal and contractual in coordination with the relevant corporate functions. SALARY: Negotiable. Please quote what salary you would be looking for when applying. BENEFITS: Very Close to the Station and some parking available. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be to work within the EU/UK.