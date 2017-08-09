Senior Manager (Controls Architecture)

About the Role:

Leadership of the application engineering for control systems architecture from Tender through initial Engineering, manufacture and to product delivery

Allocate & manage resources to meet the demands of the business, capacity planning and recruitment for the team

Carry out appraisals and ensure development plans and succession plans in place

Provide guidance, coaching & mentoring to all Engineers

Be the person accountable for addressing key issues regarding quality, budget and on time delivery of application engineering scopes of work to key stakeholders

Deliver on-time and within budget

Ensure group is aware and compliant with latest procedures and statutory requirements.

Ensure all aspects of design, i.e engineering, manufacture, HSE, cost, form fit & function have been correctly identified and addressed.

Monitor the Topside team progress and deliverables.

Take full responsibility for the quality of controls architecture application engineering throughout the execution stages.

Install a Right First Time culture across all team functions and processes.

Share knowledge & best practice across the regions.

Build database of product technical capabilities.

Set leading/ role model examples on HSE issues within your areas of operation and influence

Engineering Degree/HND qualified

Experienced manager within the Subsea sector or Oil & Gas industry

Demonstrable, relevant Controls System & Product experience

A proven track record in the development, delivery and support of Controls equipment in Subsea Production Systems

Demonstrable relevant Systems or Project Engineering experience preferably within the Oil and Gas industry

Inspirational leader

Embraces change

Takes ownership & responsibility

Open, honest and direct

Active listener

Global provider of subsea production control systems expertise to the Oil & Gas industry, has an exciting opportunity for a Senior manager to lead their Control Systems Architecture team, to be based in Reading.Our client's UK Application Engineering Team based in Aberdeen and Reading is responsible for delivering multi-disciplined engineering for our subsea controls systems and system architecture to all Delivery Centres. In that capacity our team of mechanical, electrical, electronic, software and system engineers provide FEED and detail engineering into Front End and Projects, support to our manufacturing facilities, the provision of diagnostic and fault analysis and front line global support for the controls product portfolio.Reporting to the Vice President Application Engineering