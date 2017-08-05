Company
Energy Jobline
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
612558
Posted on
Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:01pm
About the Role:Vestas offers you challenging career opportunities within a global organization. As the world's leading supplier of wind power solutions, we have delivered more than 55,000 wind turbines in over 70 countries. Over 20,000 employees are eager to welcome new, dedicated colleagues on our journey to a more sustainable future. Would you like to join us?
Senior Manager / Manager - Purchasing Suppprt
Procurement SSC
The role of Senior Manager / Manager - Purchasing Support will be mainly accountable in the fulfillment of SLA and KPIs relating to buying activities, oversee team performance
including hiring and firing, accountable for global stakeholders engagements and implementing and securing compliance to Vestas buying process.
Responsibilities:
- Setting the right team to fulfill the demands coming from the global procurement organization (Analytics, Parked and Blocked support, purchasing and negotiations of indirect contracts and contract management)
- Growing the scope by identifying offshoring opportunities as well as driving migrations from the global procurement HQ into SSC Procurement.
- For Spend Analytics: Securing on time delivery and accuracy of analytic reports provided to global procurement
- For Parked and blocked clearance - Securing that price differences are resolved within agreed turn around time and root cause is identified and closed.
- For purchasing: Negotiating and closing X contracts per week within agreed targets
- Contract management: Securing quality in contract management lifecycle.
- Recruiting and setting the right team.
- Developing the right mindset, behavior and skills within the team.
- Responsible for succession planning within the team.
- Responsible for preparing and conducting performance reviews with global stakeholders.
- Responsible for identifying and executing on process improvements to secure continues improvements within the procurement domain.
- 1-2 years as a buyer (PO creator)
- 3-5 years as a sourcing professional - supporting the global HQ procurement function with e.g. supplier identification, supplier selection, spend analytics, negotiations and contract management.
- 5-8 years proven managerial experience with min. 3 years experience from leading leaders.
- Candidate has good knowledge in SAP and SAP BI
- Must be experienced in managing teams working 24/5 to support global customers
- The candidate the possess the toolbox for identifying and driving process changes from a SSC perspective
- Comes with strong people management toolbox with proven expertise in recruitment, performance management, target setting, consequence management
- The candidate has proven experience from handling international suppliers and customers.
- Must be ambitious and have the will to win - looking for a "fighter" who has proven track record of successfully executing the change management process
- Proven ability to manage demanding customers globally with excellent stakeholder skills.
- Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to effectively communicate with a wide range of individuals and constituencies in a diverse community
- Excellent in stakeholder management and communication at all levels. Advanced verbal and written communication skills
- The candidate is assertive, has the ability to communicate with impact and can be demanding.
- Supplier selection, negotiation and spend analytics
- Know Business Stakeholders needs & expectations
- People Management
- Insights into the procurement process
- Getting Ahead
- Getting Along
- Getting Things Done
- Identify and involve Business Stakeholders
Vestas Philippines is viewed as a key driver and enabler for Vestas' turnaround growth as a European Multinational in a very unique and specialized industry of Green Energy - Wind. Being a new blood to the industry, it boasts of a wide range of growth opportunities skills-wise and career-wise. People who will join will be key contributors to the transformation of the Service Center and can take pride in being one of its pioneers who will greatly contribute to shaping not only the operations but also the organization in the Philippines. A market leader in its industry globally, the breadth of exposure and potential in the organization is really huge and the company, as it grows, will surely leverage strong Filipino talents who will help in defining and strengthening a best-in-class Service Center Organization.
Additional information:
Primary work location: MOA Complex, Pasay City, Philippines
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 83 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else.
Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 73 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions.
Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 22,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.
We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels.
