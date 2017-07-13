About the Role:

Job title: Senior Material Controller

Ref No: 2017-8238

Location: Offshore BP Clair Ridge

Duration: 3 Months (2/2 rotation)

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Purpose / Role

To supervise the Materials Management and Warehousing team and be responsible for all project material control activities to support execution of project schedules.

Ensure all databases are updated; materials are receipted, bagged, tagged and issued in accordance with Company policies, procedures and in compliance with all HSE and any legislative requirements.



Key aims and objectives

Develop appropriate materials management strategies and plans, including manpower requirements;

Management of all materials in accordance with relevant Company policies, procedures and project schedules;

Good knowledge of warehousing and offshore legislations, e.g. COSHH / Hazardous, Dangerous Goods, etc.



Prime responsibilities and duties

Ensure all materials databases and project reporting tools are updated with latest information;

Management of materials between Expediting function and suppliers to ensure safe and timely delivery including issue of Material Movement Tickets (MMT's);

Co-ordination of third party inspection requirements (e.g. rental plant and equipment);

Manage the material control and warehousing functions to ensure timely delivery, receipt, checking, storing and issuing of goods;

Ensure all materials are clearly labelled with PO number, Client Ref and quantity;

Ensure effective and timely reconciliation and disposal of surplus project materials;



Qualifications/Training Essential:

SVQ / Standard Grade or equivalent

Materials Management Systems

BOSIET (Offshore Survival)

Dangerous Goods by Land, Air and Sea



Experience Essential:

Experienced in the control and management of materials from receipt at warehouse through to distribution to required site location

Good working knowledge of material systems, process controls, warehousing and logistics within the oil and gas industry

Good knowledge of legislative requirements for onshore and offshore materials management

Desirable

Good knowledge of materials management systems, e.g. PaMMS, SAP, MAXIMO, CONVERO, etc.

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

Demonstrates a strong commitment to safety

Meticulous in the maintenance and updating of materials management systems



Competencies - technical

Basic understanding of material specifications and standards (e.g. ASME, ASTM, BS, EN, ATEX, PED, BASEEFA)