Senior Material Engineer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler currently has a requirement in our Equipment Engineering group for a Senior Materials Engineer. In this role you will become a valuable, well-rounded member of an experienced team, with responsibility for materials issues and deliverables on projects at all stages of the design process.



We are currently looking for a professional with the drive and commitment to make a genuine difference to our performance on projects of all sizes from small studies to large Engineering, Procurement and Construction contracts.

* Material selection and specification* Preparation of project standards and specifications in the fields of welding, fabriction, non-destructive examination, cathodic protection and corrosion control* Evaluation of fabricated equipment for compliance to Project materials and welding requirements* Investigation and resolution of materials and fabrication issues* Providing advice and guidance on material and fabrication issues* Ongoing development of knowledge and experience of materials, corrosion control and fabrication of Pressure Systems Equipment, such as Pressure Vessels, Heat Exchangers, Storage Tanks and Piping

Degree in Materials Engineering or similar discipline

Chartered Engineer or actively working towards achieving Chartership status

Experience in the Process Plant industry

Experience with the following is an advantage: ASME codes ASME II, V, VIII, IX and B31, stainless steel (in high and low temperature applications), Cr-Mo alloy steels and low alloy Ni-steels, Cathodic protection applied to buried piping systems, Welding and fabrication of pressure vessels, heat exchangers, storage tanks or piping, Lining and coating systems and Non-destructive examination techniques for welded joints

