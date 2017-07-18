About the Role:

Senior M&E Engineer - Yorkshire - 6 months - Start 07.08 - Flexible hourly rate



My client is a specialist engineering consultancy working on a major refurbishment program of large scale mechanical equipment. They have recently won a high-value tender and now require additional contractor assistance in their M&E department in a senior position. The initial scope of work is expected to run for 6 months with a high chance of extension beyond. Applicants should be available to commence work within the next 3-5 weeks, although I am also looking to speak with suitable candidates for further positions expected to be signed off in the coming months.

Applicants should have:

5+ Years' experience in an M&E engineering position,

Chartered or nearing Chartership status,

Experience from concept through to commissioning of large-scale equipment e.g. Pumping stations, water stations, WWTW.

Proven track record of working in roles involving end-client liaison,

Full UK driving license.

This position will require some travel to visit multiple client sites, all of which are located in the Yorkshire region.

CV feedback will be given by Friday of this week (21.07) with interviews taking place next week (24.07 to 28.07).

I look forward to speaking with you,

Kind Regards,

Lee Wharton