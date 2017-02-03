Senior Mechanical Comm Tech

About the Role:

Key Objectives

* To play an active role in ensuring that all Project HSSE and Quality goals are achieved and where possible exceeded.* To ensure the work is carried out in accordance with project specified requirements / workpacks* To supervise Mechanical Commissioning Technicians in the function testing of project Mechanical systems, in accordance with project technical procedures* To ensure applicable HSSE and Quality processes /practices are implemented / followed and where applicable permits in place and associated tool box talks etc are completed prior to commencement of work activities.* Supervise the function testing of mechanical systems in accordance with applicable mechanical commissioning procedures* Ensure "Red line" project drawings and procedures when changes have been completed during commissioning phase* Review Construction documentation prior to commissioning activities* Complete the project Completion System in accordance with handover documentation* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using QEDi procedures (Task Risk Assessment / TBT / TRIC)* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner using the PTW system* Prepare for future work fronts including the preparation of applicable documentation i.e. Workpacks, PTW requests, Method Statements etc* Report progress via the JMS or written report as requested by line manager* Liaise with / support vendors onsite or offshore

Technical Competencies

* Ability to demonstrate understanding of O&G HSSE and Quality working practices and procedures and their implementation.* Ability to work to deadlines in an accurate consistent and structured manner.* Ability to work in a team environment and provide guidance to other team members* Ability to follow / comply with procedures and recognised working practices* Ability to plan the work and coordinate the team in execution of the task.* IT Literate in major software packages (Word / Excel)* Conversant with the completions / commissioning process.* Ability to understand /project procedures and drawings in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / D&ID's / General Arrangement and Mechanical / Piping detailed drawings (Isometrics etc).* Thorough understanding of the principles of mechanical systems, including installation, testing, commissioning and general O&M of mechanical equipment and components* Ability to identify PTW requirements and complete associated method statements / risk assessments for the safe execution of workscope.

Essential

* Demonstrable experience in a Senior Mechanical Commissioning Technician (or similar role), with a proven background of delivery with O&G or associated industry.* Thorough understanding of the principles of mechanical systems including installation, testing, static/ commissioning / commissioning and general O&M of mechanical equipment and components.* Good understanding of the completions process and the ability to complete/review applicable check sheets.* Conversant with GoCompletions completions management software (or equivalent). .* Experienced in the supervision of personnel and team working with demonstratable experience in the daily management of workforce in safe execution of commissioning activities, including preparation* Excellent knowledge of O&G related HSSE and Quality working practices / procedures.

Desirable

* Offshore experience in similar supervisory role.* JMS / GoPlan experience/trained.* Good understanding of the planning process and procedure.