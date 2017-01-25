About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position Senior Mechanical Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

* Act as Deputy Mechanical Engineering Static Equipment TA-2.

* Provision of day-to-day Mechanical support to the installations and/or projects.

* Support the Mechanical Technical Authority in the provision of generic specific standards, procedures and systems that ensure a high level of asset integrity, availability and enable the installation License to Operate (LtO) to be maintained.

* Provide discipline specific input to maintenance standards, critical spares, procedures and scopes of work as requested.

* Participate in scoping, provide solution and delivery of change requests within budget and to the agreed functionality.

* Work with relevant interfaces to ensure that discipline input to IAP activities etc are identified in a timely manner and that of any adverse consequences of changes are mitigated and reflected in an updated IAP.

* Responsible for the provision of generic discipline timely and appropriate cost estimates and schedules for work programmes and budgets.

* Overseeing contractors' performances by acting as Company Representative as required.

* Ensure compliance with the change request processes, findings from audits and reviews and participate in incident investigations as requested.





Skills/Experience

* Relevant Engineering Degree within Discipline and preferable being a Chartered Engineer or working towards.

* Previous experience in a similar role within the Oil & Gas industry

* Knowledge of associated technical/engineering disciplines

* Familiar with UK industry regulations relating to the oil and gas industry

* Effective relationship-builder at all levels, internally and externally

* Effective communicator both written and verbal



Permanent position



