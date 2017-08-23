Senior Mechanical Engineer

About the Role:

Paint experience and SOLID WORKS experience are required.



Basic Function: Mechanical Engineering encompasses a variety of engineering assignments such as planning, designing, and modifying machinery, equipment and products. It also co-ordinates activities internally and with other groups to effectively accomplish objectives requiring knowledge of associated functions and related engineering fields.



Under limited direction, perform a variety of complex engineering assignments requiring in-depth knowledge of a specific engineering discipline plus an understanding of related disciplines to cost effectively achieve objectives. Assignments typically require the use of advanced and innovative techniques. Proactively seek and implement initiatives to improve operations and increase customer satisfaction.



Conduct or coordinate complex analyses and develop recommendations based on sound engineering practices and business considerations. Serve as consultant to management and customers regarding advanced technical studies, their potential application and the resolution of complex problems. Manage or coordinate major engineering projects of substantial impact to the company. Proactively develop and implement measures to improve operations and customer satisfaction. Paint/fluid design experience a plus. Solid Works experience required.



Typical duties/responsibilities for engineering may include, but are not limited to, the following:



Design, analyse, and evaluate systems, products or components, requiring a high degree of technical expertise.



Design and develop complex models or simulations and apply advanced computer programs, analytical techniques or control strategies to effectively meet requirements and resolve problems.



Act as principal investigator or lead a group of engineers investigating problems, developing solutions and preparing related recommendations and reports.



Conduct economic studies and prepare or lead the preparation of specifications, proposals for contracts, licensing and safety documents, and obtain required approvals.



Represent the group in meetings and conferences; interact with customers to resolve significant technical issues and develop related action plans.



Complexity of Tasks: Requires thorough knowledge of a specific engineering discipline plus an understanding of related disciplines to coordinate activities, analyse and resolve problems crossing disciplines and to develop new concepts for programs. Technical input, recommendations and decisions may impact the organization's effectiveness and customer relations. Requires ability to interface effectively, internally and with customers.



Bachelor's Degree in an engineering or related field plus 5 to 8 years of experience;



alternatively, a special combination of education and experience and/or demonstrated accomplishments



