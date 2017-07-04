Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Kazakhstan,Central Asia Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 599037 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: SENIOR MECHANICAL ENGINEER (ROTATING & STATIC EQUIPMENT)- DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is seeking a Senior Mechanical Engineer (Rotating & Static Equipment) for their project based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • Should have a technical degree in a relevant discipline. • Should have 5-10 years’ experience as a Mechanical Design Engineer within the oil and gas industry. • Senior specialist skilled mainly on rotating machinery (compressors particularly), but also skilled on static equipment (column, vessels, heat exchangers etc.). • Should have Pre-FEED experience and be able to estimate the activities under their responsibility with few basic information. JOB REQUIREMENT • On the basis of newest scientific - technical achievement, advanced local and foreign experience of project, construction and exploiting of facilities as well as using of automation equipment for project, develop separate, special sections (parts) of the project. • Participate in working up of assignments, tasks for developing of project decisions. • Participate in collecting of basic data for project, in solving of technical questions on assigned facilities, objects during all period of construction project, putting into operation of the object and opening up of designed capacity. • Coordinate the decisions made with project, design decisions on other sections (parts) of the project. • Provide compliance of the projects developed and technical documentation with standards, technical conditions and other normative documents on project, design and construction as well as with work request on them. • Executes designer and technical supervision on construction of the projected objects, facilities, and consults on the questions within his competence. • Participate in analyzing and summarizing of experience in working out of projects and in their implementation, realization in the construction on the basis of which is to prepare proposals on practicability of the general and principle decisions made • Execute technical activities including mechanical calculations (i.e. equipment sizing according to international standards). • Give support for multidisciplinary activities {e.g. plot plans review, specification for package, P&IDs mechanization). • Take part in preparation of the mechanical documentation (i.e. functional and technical specifications, mechanical data sheets, valve data sheets, material requisitions and equipment list) and the support to the Client during the equipment purchasing phase (i.e. technical offers alignment, technical evaluation, equipment follow-up). Duration: 12 months renewable. Status: Rotational 42 days on, 14 days off 6 days per week / 10 hours per day. Rate: €38.00 per worked hour after Kazakh tax deductions. Accommodation, meals and laundry, Transportation, Insurance and Medevac, Flights provided by Client We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification.