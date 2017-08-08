Senior Mechanical Engineer / Tech Author

About the Role:

The Role:

Senior Mechanical Engineer to provide technical documentation and design support on a key nuclear project.



Key Responsibilities:



*Technical delivery of the engineering design on behalf of the TRP.

*The production of technical documentation; For example. Installation, Commissioning, Decommissioning and Deplanting Strategies / Plans.

*Ensure correct input to the following plant level deliverables, Basis of Design, MFDs, Functional requirements, Verification Plans etc.

*Production of and checking of Functional specifications.

*Checking of MFDs PFDs and MHDs etc..

*Interface and act as a point of contact for the clients Area Engineers in the absence of TRP.



Delivery and reporting responsibility for all aspects of the package. This will include,



*Support the TRP with the Co-ordination of all activities within the package.

*Support to the TRP on Interface issues.

*Provide input into the Weekly Reports

*Provide the TRP with accurate updates to the project programme.



The Company:

Our client has been established for over 20 years locally and is focused on delivering design solutions to the nuclear industry, specialising in the design of mechanical handling plant and equipment, the design and installation of plant control systems and the provision of support to plant safety reviews.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

*Design experience at a minimum of senior engineer grade on mechanical and multi-discipline projects within the nuclear industry.

*Nuclear Industry literate.

*Able to produce technical documentation.

*Understands the principals behind the 'decommissioning mind-set'

*Understanding of the engineering requirements for large building installations and interfaces with other disciplines.

*PC literate and proficient in the use of Microsoft Office, particularly MS Project, Word and Excel.

*Experienced in AutoCAD (2D).

*Understanding of the quality processes and constraints that exist in the nuclear sector.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

*Experienced in Autodesk Inventor (3D)



About Fircroft:

