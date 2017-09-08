Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£63000 to £70000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
616206
Posted on
Friday, September 8, 2017 - 7:01am
About the Role:JOB DESCRIPTION
Position & Location:
Senior Naval Architect/Engineer – Aberdeen
Salary:
£63-70k + Beneifts
Essential Experience:
6yrs+ experience in a similar role, experience leading a team, experience with offshore installation projects and reviewing Orcaflex models
Key Responsibilities
- Assist Engineering Manager in developing and enhancing the capability of the engineering team
- Lead response to tenders and work requests
- Ensure quality of work and deliverables
- Guide and mentor the engineering team
- Identify skill gaps within the engineering team and take proactive measures to fill the gaps
- Keep abreast of the latest developments in industry codes and standards on mooring systems design
- Provide technical advice in response to internal/external queries related to mooring systems design
- Interface with clients, vendors and third party contractors as required
- Review and approve engineering analyses and deliverables
- Undertake quality assurance activities and contribute to improving the existing system where possible
- Attend offshore operations, seafastening/load-out meetings, inspections/tests etc as required
Experience
- Degree (2.1) in Engineering or Naval Architecture
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry
- A good understanding of offshore operations, primarily related to mooring systems installation
- In depth knowledge of industry codes and standards on mooring systems design
- Project management experience including tendering, financial, scheduling & creating deliverables
- Experience in leading a team and guiding the team members
- Competent in creating and reviewing Orcaflex models on moorings/risers/subsea installation
- Experience in offshore installation projects
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
Apply