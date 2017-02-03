Company NES Global Talent Location Iraq,Middle East Salary £2500 to £3000 Per week Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 523867 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Senior Network Security Engineer - ITC / Telecommunications



28/28 Rotation



Oil & Gas background preferred



Senior Network Security Engineer will responsible for the delivery & support of security services, working with various implementation groups to deliver Security project’s to agreed costs & timescales, maintaining quality & ensuring compliance with relevant governance, regulations, standards & policies.



Senior Network Security Engineer must be able to work in a fast changing environment, implementing solution’s & providing high levels support.



Key Accountabilities for the Senior Network Security Engineer

Ensure trouble-free operations of network security infrastructure in ROO (Cisco ASA, ASAM, ACS, Router/Switch security, wireless security, ASDM, Palo Alto)



Identify risks to service delivery, recommend options to address risks & execute approved options. Develop the network security systems capability to meet agreed service targets. Develop the network security policy & auditing processes & procedures. Participate in network security enhancement projects. Assist with maintaining network security related portion of the DR plans. Provide end-user support for VPNs, 802.1x. Define & execute network security related 'changes'. Work with application development to determine application specific security posture. Hands on approach with familiarity to perform low level configuration changes via CLI or GUI. Familiar with network management tools – Solarwinds, Netflow, Cisco Prime. Ability to build & configure network management platforms. Participates in tactical & strategic technology planning. Develop, produce & maintain documentation regarding Security configuration, operating procedures, policy. Assists in developing & providing training to junior staff



Criteria & Qualifications Essential for the Senior Network Security Engineer



University level education preferably in Engineering / IT or related discipline.

ITIL Foundations.

CCNP Security

Security process or governance certification.

Experience in designing & deploying security solutions.

Scripting/Programming Experience.

Broad understanding of IT

Ability to work within a multicultural environment

CCIE Security or equivalent preferred.

Excellent communication skills are required written & verbal Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.