About the Role:



Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Pipeline Corrosion Engineer based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities Include:

Work in accordance with the company's management system

Provide technical assistance for the development of the company's Pipeline Management System.

Remain abreast of legislative requirements

Maintain relationship with 3rdparty operators and industry peers

Report work progress status or non-compliance to the Principal Pipeline Engineer

Maintain a healthy relationship with and liaise with other disciplines, departments, project personnel and contractors

Ensure work is carried out in accordance with relevant codes, standards and procedures.

Perform code and fitness for service checks with knowledge of PD8010 and DNV-RP-F101

Develop and maintain CCS with suitable technical KPI's in accordance with RSRUK CMS to define corrosion monitoring/control requirements for individual pipelines.

Develop and ensure workflows are in place for routine corrosion monitoring activities

Review incoming data regarding the effectiveness of the CCS and modify as required

Examine chemical treatment, product composition and process upset reports to ensure variations to CCS are reacted to in accordance with corrosion strategy

Manage work-scopes and schedules to ensure timely and cost effective delivery, proposing execution strategy, planning and deliverables for each work-scope

Lead/manage Corrosion and Pipeline Risk Assessments

Conduct pipeline internal survey data validation, including assessment of ILI data and providing recommendations as required

Implement and manage on a continuous basis a process of risk identification and management, including the management of change in order to minimise risks to the work-scope delivery and objectives

Act on specific technical direction and outcome requirements to develop and deliver flawless work execution.



Skills and Experience:

Extensive subsea pipeline and flexible pipeline system technical experience with subsea contractor / consultancy essential with additional operator experience preferred.

Detailed experience of technical requirements for the design, procurement, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of pipelines, risers (flexible and rigid) and caissons.

Significant industry experience.



Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 915850.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.