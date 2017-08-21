Senior Pipeline Engineer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler are currently looking for a Senior Pipelines Engineer to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of Front End Engineering services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in 2 different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas development program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Prepare FEED & detailed engineering drawings of onshore oil & gas flowlines, trunk lines and pipelines* Read, review and apply Site Topographical Survey drawings and data* Perform or supervise preparation of Pipeline Design Basis Reports, Pipeline Specifications, Materials Specifications and Procedures, Pipeline Mechanical Design including but not limited to: Pipeline stress calculations, Wall Thickness Calculations, Road and Railway Crossing Calculations, Ground Mechanic Calculations, Upheaval Buckling Calculations, Pipeline Philosophies, Pipeline Material Data Sheets and Requisitions, Material Take Off (MTO), Population Density / Area Classification Studies and Pipeline EPC scopes of work* Review and provide engineering input / guidance for Overall Routing Maps and Layouts, Plot Plans, Pipeline Alignment sheets, LUP (Land Used Permission), Plants and Scraper Stations approach drawings, Pipeline ROW and Trench sections & details, Typical drawings for Scraper Launchers & Receivers, Typical drawings for Line Valve Stations, Typical Drawings for Tie-In sections and details, Typical Drawings for Cathodic Protection, Typical Crossing Drawings for Highways, Asphalt Roads, Railways, Camel Roads, Wadis, Third Party Pipelines, cables and Overhead Lines and Detailed drawings for crossings with trenchless technologies* Provide quality control checks of all pipeline engineering documents and drawings* Familiar with pipeline detail engineering standards, including spacing requirements, accessibility, operation, maintenance, crossings and right of way (ROW)* Familiar with the relevant International Standards, especially with ASME B31.4 & ASME B31.8, and able to learn and understand client's standards and specifications* Verify that all designs are to required standards and that the objectives of the project are met* Carry out study and design work using Amec Foster Wheeler and Client design methods, standards and data, to a high quality and in accordance with project requirements* Ensure that Amec Foster Wheeler and Client's Health and Safety, Environmental and Quality Management Procedures are complied

Skills / Qualifications

* Minimum of a Bachelor Degree or equivalent in Engineering from an accredited Institute* Relevant experience in upstream oil and gas of projects* 12+ years of onshore upstream pipelines experience preferably in the Middle East* Experience with Saudi Aramco projects is preferable* Experience with another international design firm required (previous experience with Amec Foster Wheeler advantageous)* Preferred experience in an onshore pipeline environment within the Upstream and Midstream Industry, including Middle East experience* Proven track record in pipelines FEED and detailed design experience* Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint is required* Experience in the use of pipeline design software (AutoCAD, Microstation, Google Earth Pro Maps, CAESAR II) is advantageous* Familiar with the relevant International Standards (previous experience with Saudi Aramco is advantageous) and Codes of Practice and competent in the design, specification and selection of pipeline systems to meet the requirements* A fluent communicator* An individual with strong drive and vision