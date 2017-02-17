About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Pipeline Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Deliver Life of Field Pipeline Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM) plans for designated pipeline assets and ensure plans provide safe, reliable, available and cost effective pipeline operations

Provide day-to-day operational pipeline engineering support to designated Company pipelines

Ensure that planned activities are completed and performed safely and efficiently to comply with statutory and company requirements

Ensure legislative compliance is maintained (e.g. PSR, DCR, PFEER etc.)

Prepare and control pipeline MAINFIELD, OPEX and CAPEX budgets for designated assets

Prepare and communicate regular statements on the integrity risks associated with Company operated pipelines

Provide direction and management of subcontract and specialist support services

Ensure that Pipeline Integrity Management System (PIMS) and support documentation is reviewed and kept up to date;

Ensure that inspection and maintenance routines are established for all pipeline systems and that these are reviewed at appropriate intervals

Ensure regular attendance at team, operational and asset strategy meetings with the purpose of communicating key pipeline issues to relevant stakeholders and thereby enhancing the profile of the Integrity Team

Proactively apply the PDP process

Co-ordinate and manage activities of specialist engineering consultants to provide continuity and consistency of approach to pipeline issues

Mentoring and development of personnel

Provide input into strategic studies to optimise pipeline system performance over Life of Field

Provide specialist input to support management of HSE, Verification Body and Certifying Agencies

Expected to fulfil Emergency Response role

Proactive management of relevant actions within Synergi and other Company safety related systems

Deliver sustainable improvements to PIMS, processes and procedures

Liaise with the pressure systems, structural, offshore discipline personnel and shutdown co-ordinators to ensure efficient and effective work scope execution



Skills

Essential:

Anticipate and monitor future Operations requirements on existing assets; prepare operational engineering cost forecast to support budgets and long range planning

Relevant offshore experience

Be able to provide operational direction to onshore staff and offshore management

Experience of pipeline repair and maintenance technologies

Experience of pipeline installation and procurement processes

Proven ability to read and interpret subsea pipeline and associated facilities drawings

Understanding and application to relevant Safety at Work requirements, industry safety management systems and safety case obligations

Computer literate, Microsoft packages, competent in database and presentation systems



Preferred

Demonstrate technical professional knowledge of a wide range of work activities and continually maintains technical knowledge

Demonstrate knowledge of the assurance and verification concepts used on installations

Demonstrate knowledge of and applies commercial and financial principles; views issues in terms of safety, costs, profits, markets and added value



Education and Qualifications

Essential

Degree (or equivalent) in relevant discipline

Relevant experience with pipeline operations and engineering processes and practices

Expect to attain Company operational and system procedure knowledge

Maintain a current offshore medical and survival certificate



Preferred

Chartered Engineer



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912973







